Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in racy snaps

She was branded a ‘side piece’ by Drake in an unreleased track.

But Kylie Jenner turned a blind eye to the comments as she shared her daily dose of sizzling snaps on Thursday.

The reality star flaunted her curves and a hint of her backside as she laid on the couch, wearing a white jumpsuit and matching ankle boots.

With a face full of makeup, Kylie gazed seductively towards the camera while parting her glossy lips.

She had her highlighted hair styled into two long pigtails, while allowing the rest to flow freely down, long and straight.

Kylie put on quite the showstopping display as she sat on the couch, flaunting her curves, while a luxurious Hermes bag placed beside her on the couch.

In the caption, Kylie revealed she had been spending time under lockdown.

‘my days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up,’ she captioned the images.

There was no mention of Drake’s recent ‘sidepiece’ comment, which he has since apologized for.

‘A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was going too keep in the drake/future catalogue,’ Drake wrote on Instagram.

He added: ‘Last thing I would want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.’

In the track – which features rapper Future – Drake is heard bragging: ‘Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s***, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies.’

A ‘side piece’ is a slang word for a mistress, and is commonly used to describe someone who is having an affair on the side of another relationship.

The song also has references to Kylie’s sister Kendall and model pal Gigi, with the rappers proclaiming: ‘Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis.’

The controversy surrounding the song is particularly sensitive as Drake and Jenner have been previously linked last year.