Kylie Jenner gets surgery on her eyes because she can’t see daughter Stormi’s face

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers got what they’ve been asking for when Thursday’s episode featured the youngest in the family, Kylie Jenner, who opened up about her post-pregnancy vision problems.

After narrowly avoiding a car accident, Kylie told her best friend Stassie, “I just, I can’t really see that well. You know how I’m, like, blind.”

“My vision started to progressively get worse when I got pregnant,” said Kylie. “So I went and got glasses, and now it’s to the point where I almost have to wear glasses all the time. Like, I can’t see, like, ten feet in front of me.”

Kylie also shared, “I have to wear glasses to drive, watch TV, even to look at my daughter’s face. It’s starting to just affect my daily life.” However, since Kylie was struggling to remember to wear her glasses, ultimately, the 22-year-old businesswoman decided to once again follow in her sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and get Lasik eye surgery.

Yes, the KUWTK aired footage of Kylie’s surgery. No, you don’t want to see it. As some viewers pointed out, it was not a pretty sight to see.

I want to throw up just watching Kylie doing lasik rn #KUWTK — Diana G (@diana_guirguis) April 17, 2020

Omg watching Kylie Jenner get LASIK eye surgery legit just made me want to throw up. Thank God I inherited my father’s eyesight. #KUWTK — αѕнℓєу яєgιηα (@ClassicFilmDame) April 17, 2020

While viewers didn’t enjoy seeing Kylie’s surgery, they did enjoy watching Kris Jenner pranking her daughter post-surgery while feeding her tacos.

kylie ringing the bell for kris and kris feeding her tacos is peak mother daughter bonding #kuwtk — maddy martinelli (@maddymartinelli) April 17, 2020

Kris and Kylie w the freaking tacos. I can’t. 😂😂 — Mattie (@MattieRae1) April 17, 2020

Kris & Kylie with these tacos got me crying😹😹 they so cute — jayla🤍 (@JaylaWayla__) April 17, 2020

Honestly @KylieJenner in bed, high, being fed tacos by Kris while dancing blind is 1000% my favourite kind of Kylie, and that’s a tough competition to win 😂❤️ — Katelyn Miskulin (@katiemiskulin) April 17, 2020

And, in the end, Kylie was glad she got her Lasi-Ky surgery after all, when she told her family, who threw her a party to celebrate her new vision, “So, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for coming to my eyeball party, and also encouraging me to get the surgery. And, of course, to you, Mom, for taking care of me, um, even though you left me in bed.”

