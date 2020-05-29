Kylie Jenner insists she didn’t lie about finances after Forbes dramatically strips her of billionaire status

Forbes magazine, which branded Kylie Jenner the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire,” is stripping her of the title in a dramatic fashion.

In a blistering story titled Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies — and why she’s no longer a billionaire, the magazine now claims the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew was “inflating the size and success of her business” and has been “for years.” The magazine slams the reality star turned makeup mogul throughout the story — and the rest of the family, including momager Kris Jenner, who they said perpetuated the lie — leading Jenner to respond on Twitter, saying, “’I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER” and there are “100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.”

Kylie Jenner responds to Forbes's claim she lied about being a billionaire. (Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

The 22-year-old’s full response:

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

but okay 🤍 i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

According to the financial news outlet, Jenner selling just over half of her Kylie Cosmetics to Coty earlier this year — in a deal valued at $1.2 billion (she pocketed an estimated $340 million after taxes) — led to the alleged discovery that the company wasn’t worth as much as it claimed. Fine print in the deal allegedly exposed that the business “is significantly smaller, and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.” (It compared the alleged lie to Donald Trump’s overinflation of his assets.)

The report claims that Team KarJenner went to great lengths to spin the web of lies, “including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns,” for the period between 2016 and 2018 “that were likely forged.” And “While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.” (That was why Jenner wrote in her tweets: “‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”)

The purported fake documents — which the outlet did not say were actually filed with the IRS, just shown to their reporters — showed Jenner’s business made in the $307 million (in 2016) to $330 (in 2017) million range. However, Forbes says real numbers put it at $125 million for 2018, $177 million for 2017 and no exact number for 2016 but less than what was stated. Even the $340 million from the Coty deal wouldn’t have boosted her to billionaire status.