Kylie Jenner Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Colored Contact Lenses & Super Plump Lips In New Video

To announce big news, Kylie Jenner switched up her usual look by opting for piercing steel-gray eyes. The light eyes complemented her freshly highlighted hairpieces!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is known for her deep brown eyes, but decided to experiment on May 18. And for good reason — the makeup mogul had big news to break, and all eyes needed to be on her! Fans couldn’t help but stare at Kylie as she rocked hazel gray contact lenses (or a very realistic filter) while announcing Kylie Skin’s May 22 launch within Douglas, a German perfumery chain in Europe.

Kylie said this will be a “very special day,” since May 22 also marks the one-year anniversary of her skincare company. While a grand launch party isn’t in the works — Germany is still slowly reopening its shops — Kylie assured her European customers that you can buy Kylie Skin on Douglas’s website this Friday.

The news excited fans, including Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, who threw in a “Woooohoooooo” and party emoji into the comments section. Kylie knows how to look good and do business good! In addition to her sparkling eyes, Kylie pout was especially plump; its nude tone matched the freshly-dyed caramel streaks framing the entrepreneur’s face.

As you can see, Kylie hasn’t fallen into a rut of pajamas and half-hearted makeup looks amid her quarantine. While Kylie opted for a professional dress to reflect her executive status as the person retaining creative control over Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, her casual outfits are just as sleek. She transformed into a ’90s babe in cropped white tank, mom jeans and Nike Air Jordan “Ferris Bueller” sneakers to pose on her new $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, and posted the resulting photos to Instagram on May 16.

Kylie is making sure her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, is staying just as stylish amid California’s lockdown orders! The doting mother recently gave her toddler a mini bun makeover, which Stormi rocked with colorful hair clips, tie-dye merch from Travis Scott’s Astroworld line and a sparkly chain. There’s no such thing as a bad hair, beauty or outfit day in this family of three!