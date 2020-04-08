Kylie Jenner Named Forbes’ Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again

Kylie Jenner is retaining her title of the planet’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

The mag released the list of the world’s billionaires, and the 22-year-old makeup mogul is officially the youngest on the list for another year.

Kylie first made the list in March of 2019. Mark Zuckerberg previously held the title when he became a billionaire at the age of 23 as the founder of Facebook.

