Kylie Jenner Reveals All The Lavish Items She’s Bought Daughter Stormi, 2, While Quarantined

Kylie Jenner has spared no expense for her baby girl Stormi while the two have been quarantined together!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is pulling out all the stops to ensure that her daughter Stormi, 2, is having the best time of their life while they remain in self-isolation. What’s even better is that the youngster has no idea about what’s going in the real world as she appears to be having a blast with all the new items that her doting mother got her! The beauty mogul did an Instagram Live with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, on Friday, April 3, where she dished on her parenting methods while being quarantined. “I have bought her every single outdoor toy you could imagine,” the billionaire revealed. “She has bouncy houses out there, water toys.” Kylie also said that she ordered her little one a Slip N Slide but it hasn’t arrived yet. “She’s been outside everyday, just living her best life – I’m trying to keep her entertained.”

The Kylie Cosmetics owner also admitted that her baby girl “has no idea what’s going on, it’s amazing,” in regards to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 1, looks to be in the same mindset as her cousin as of late. True has been staying busy by playing with her dolls, jumping on her trampoline, blowing bubbles into the wind and cooking up a storm inside her massive playhouse for her mother amid them being quarantined together. They even wore matching pajamas to bed on Friday, April 3.

Kylie has also been on a “hair healthy journey” while being on lockdown. It was another one of the topics that she discussed with Stassie during their IG Live chat. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she revealed, as she ran her hands through her light brown bob-length hair.

Kylie also showed off her natural hair on her Instagram Stories the day before. “I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” she added, explaining that she’s been trying different hair masks and is using argan oil.