Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s The ‘Most Likely’ To Have A Baby Next During Game With BFFs

Kylie Jenner admitted that she may end up having a sibling for her two-year-old daughter Stormi before her BFFs have children when she played a game called ‘Who’s Most Likely To’ in a new video.

Kylie Jenner, 22, revealed that she is most likely to be a mother-of-two out of most of her best friends in a new video on her official YouTube channel, which was published on Mar. 27. The mother of Stormi, 2, sat down with her BFFs for a game called “Who’s Most Likely To…” in which they answered random questions that asked which one of them was most likely to do something when a question about future kids came up. Kylie was joined by Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia Karanikolaou in the video and when they were asked who’s most likely to have a baby next, Kylie voted for herself along with Yris. The rest of the girls agreed and although they didn’t elaborate, the answer had many fans wondering if the makeup mogul will have another bundle of joy soon.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Kylie, who co-parents Stormi with her ex Travis Scott, 27, having more children. In Feb., a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the self-made billionaire feels like she was “born to be a mother” and will “definitely have more in the future. “Kylie still would love to have more children and she talks about it all the time, how she feels she was born to be a mother, but there are no plans for another baby because she considers herself very much single right now,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “Definitely in the future, though.”

Kylie also expressed that she wants more babies a few months before when she shared the desire on her Instagram in Oct. 2019. She was taking part in an “Ask Anything” session with her fans on her stories when the question about whether or not she plans on having more babies came up and she didn’t hesitate to answer. “I can’t wait to have more babies but not ready just yet,” she said.

Whether Kylie has more another kid soon or later down the line, we can’t wait to see her add to her brood. She’s sure to be just as great a parent to a new baby as she already is to Stormi!