Kylie Jenner Shares Cutest Video Of Stormi, 2, Chicago, 2, & True, 1, Playing & ‘Misses’ Her Nieces

The Kar-Jenner ‘triplets’ have had to social distance while under quarantine. Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest video of them playing together, admitting she misses her nieces Chicago and True.

For a family as close as the Kardashian-Jenner clan, having to self distance is so hard. Especially for the three youngest members, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 2, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West, 2, and Khloe Kardashian‘s one-year-old daughter True Thompson. The three have been known as the “triplets” because they’re so close in age, and Kylie is really missing her nieces. She shared a video to her Instagram on Apr. 3 of the three playing together that is the cutest thing ever.

It shows the three toddlers playing “Ring Around The Rosie” as they’re all holding hands and dancing around in a circle. Someone is heard singing along the iconic children’s song and when they get to “ashes ashes we all fall down,” all three precious little girls do just that. They drop to the ground amid laughs and squeals that is so heartwarming.

Kylie captioned the video, “missing my little nieces and these moments.” It shows the girls in a playroom all holding hands and doing cute little wiggles of dance moves as they’re having so much fun. Stormi is seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt and pants. Chicago is also in a muted Yeezy tan hoodie and matching pocketed sweat pants. True has on colorful tie-dye leggings and a dark grey shirt. Even the youngest Kar-Jenners are so fashionable.

Khloe loved the sweet post. She commented, “They are the best trio EVER” and “I miss them together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” It must be so hard for the kids to be so nearby — as their moms all live near each other — but unable to see each other. Instead the self-distancing due to the COVID virus has left the kids to have plenty of quality mommy and me time without their little buddies around to play with.