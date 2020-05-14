Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Big Pouty Lips In Glamorous New Driver’s License Pic

Kylie Jenner’s driver’s license picture might as well be an Instagram selfie! The billionaire’s lips were juicy (and complexion flawless) in the unfiltered photo.

Driver license photos are usually not the most flattering portraits of ourselves — but that doesn’t apply to Kylie Jenner, of course. The billionaire revealed her new license photo on May 13, and it looked like it was snapped in Harper Bazaar’s photo studio rather than the DMV! Kylie looked picture-perfect, no pore in sight (as expected of the businesswoman who has creative control over Kylie Skin). Her iconic lips, which sported a pretty peach matte lipstick, were especially plump and pouty! Who needs a chaffeur when you have an editorial-worthy driver’s license?

Fans raved over the glamorous photo, even if they couldn’t exactly relate to Kylie’s DMV experience (or wherever her license picture was snapped). “My license does nottttttttt look like this [laughing emoji],” fan account @kyliesnapchat commented, while another follower wrote, “imagine looking this good in your dmv pic with awful lighting and no good angles. Can’t relate.” Kylie will need to teach a master class on how to look this good under fluorescent lighting.

Even while quarantining (and not necessarily driving around to many places), Kylie knows how to capture fans’ attention! She even made her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, start trend on Twitter on May 12! The makeup mogul made hearts melt worldwide after posting the cutest video of her mini me trying not to eat a bowl of chocolates. Kylie instructed Stormi to not grab the candies until she returned from the bathroom, and in Kylie’s absence, little Stormi began to break into a song about “patience.”

Kylie recently celebrated Mother’s Day with Stormi and her ex, Travis Scott, who made sure the holiday was extra special for the mother of Stormi. “Travis is still quarantined with Kylie and as always, he wanted to make sure he went out of his way to make Kylie feel special on Mother’s Day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the family of three celebrated on May 10.

“Travis kept it very simple with a beautiful candlelit dinner for him, Kylie, and Stormi because he knows that’s really all she would have wanted to do regardless of the quarantine right now,” the source continued. “Travis had plenty of flowers scattered everywhere and candles lit all around. He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows it’s been challenging for Kylie at times with missing her family so he made sure it was a special evening.” With such a considerate father, no wonder Kylie is always glowing in her photos — like the one above!