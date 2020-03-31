Kylie Jenner: THIS Is Why I’ll Never Take Travis Scott Back!



For much of this year, reports of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting back together circulated non-stop on social media.



But last week, a very unexpected source put a stop to those rumors.



Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason Disick, opened an Instagram account and immediately began spilling his family’s secrets.



Mason’s page was quickly shut down — he falls a few years shy of the site’s age minimum — but before he was silenced, the 10-year-old was able to share at least one bombshell revelation with fans:



According to Mason Kylie and Travis are not back together — and it doesn’t look as though they ever will be.



Now, insiders are corroborating Mason’s claims and confirming that while Kylie and Travis are currently enjoying a friends with benefits arrangement, it seems increasingly unlikely that they’ll ever give their relationship a second chance.



“Kylie & Travis have a really strong connection and continue that but they don’t consider themselves in an exclusive relationship at this time and are currently hooking up but nothing more,” a source recently revealed to Hollywood Life.



“They have so much love and respect for one another but they seem to want different things long term,” the insider adds.



“Kylie’s family understands this and supports her and they’ll always love and include Travis on things because they consider him family,” says the tipster.



“They don’t fight and they get along great especially for the sake of (their 2-year-old daughter) Stormi.”



So they get along; they’re clearly attracted to one another, and they’re both committed to co-parenting their daughter.



So why not just get back together?



Well, do you remember those rumors about Travis cheating on Kylie while he was on tour?



It seems like there might have been something to those reports — and the incident is still weighing heavily on Kylie’s mind.



“He’s a part of Kanye’s label and they’ll also respect him,” the source says opf Travis.



“Kylie would totally be with him if she trusted his loyalty to her but she still struggles with it.”



Yes, it seems Kylie’s not the type who will allow herself to be burned twice.



In fact, these days, she’s pretty much done with the dating scene entirely, and she’s instead focusing on her daughter and wildly lucrative career.



“She’s not looking for anyone else at this time to be with,” the insider adds.



“Her family would love that for her, but especially her mom believes that she’s young and wants her to just live as much or a normal life and enjoy being young still,” says the source.



“She doesn’t want her growing up so fast and settling down. They’d like to see her be single and date and have fun.”



Sounds like either the source or the Kardashians are a bit confused.



Her family wants her to settle down and enjoy being young and single?



Whatever the case, the point is. Kylie is single and looking to stay that way.



And it looks like she’s come to terms with the fact that Travis might never be relationship material.