Kylie Jenner TWERKS in bikini as she does Tiger King Tik Tok challenge bashing Carole Baskin

Kylie Jenner and her pal Stassie Karanikolaou are the latest celebs to show their love for the Netflix show Tiger King, by taking part in the viral challenge on TikTok.

Stassie, 22, filmed herself and Kylie doing the ‘Savage Tiger King Edition’ challenge on Monday, which they did while dancing in their bikinis.

The sonic mash-up features lines from the Netflix true-crime series Tiger King, which questions whether Carole Baskin murdered her missing husband Don Lewis, set against the beat of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Tiger King fans: Kylie Jenner and her pal Stassie Karanikolaou took part in TikTok’s ‘Savage Tiger King Edition’ challenge on Monday, which they did while dancing in their bikinis.

As the pair giggle and dance, you can hear audio that says: “Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin’. What’s happening? Carole Baskin.”

Baskin denies she killed her second husband, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002.

The millionaire owner of exotic cat sanctuary, Wildlife on Easy Street, mysteriously disappeared on August 18, 1997 shortly before Baskin took control of his will and estate over his first wife Gladys Lewis Cross.

Bizarre: The sonic mash-up features lines from the Netflix true-crime series Tiger King, which questions whether Carole Baskin murdered her missing husband Don Lewis

To the beat: The song is a parody of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

What would Carole say? Baskin denies she killed her second husband, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002.

Directing duo Eric Goode & Rebecca Chaikli interviewed Don’s associates and family members convinced Carole had used a meat grinder to destroy his body and ‘fed him to the tigers.’

“Gladys and her daughters had strong selfish motivation to lie and make implications about the meat grinder and Don being buried on the property 23 years ago that have absolutely no basis in fact whatsoever,” the 58-year-old animal activist wrote on her Big Cat Rescue website.

“Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police.”

Fans of the show: It’s unclear what Kylie really thinks of Carole Baskin

Bump and grind: The pair showed off their moves to the hip-hop beat

Joining in: Stassie uploaded the video to her TikTok account on Monday

Conspiracy theorists? The girls appear to have watched Tiger King

Tiger King explored other theories about Lewis’ disappearance – including Baskin burying his body under a septic tank, Don crashing his plane, and Don starting a new life in Costa Rica.

And while the Big Cat Rescue founder & CEO is ‘disappointed’ at the ‘salacious and sensational’ film, she appreciates how it ‘reached an audience that had no clue about roadside zoos and hopefully now see the seedy underbelly of this exploitative and abusive business.’

Carole has high hopes for UCP’s upcoming small-screen adaptation of Robert Moor’s ‘honest and fair’ Wondery Podcast – Over My Dead Body – which will be produced by and star SNL funnywoman Kate McKinnon as Baskin.

Denial: Carole Baskin has repeatedly denied all reports that she killed her husband

Do they believe her though? Kylie and Stassie took part in the Tiger King themed Tik Tok for their fans to see

Perhaps Kylie has been asking what her sister Kim thinks, who is also a huge fan of the documentary.

‘Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?! It is crazy!’ the 39-year-old reality star – who boasts 258.9M social media followers – tweeted last month.

‘Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that [Carole] killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think [Carole] killed him?’

Keeping her company: Kylie revealed that Stassi has been hanging out with her recently