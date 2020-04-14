Kylie Jenner’s Quarantine Update: I’m Drinking Myself to Sleep!



It’s not often that the entire world is forced to confront a new kind of challenge at the same time.



But in a development few would have predicted six weeks ago, most of the global population is on lockdown, and the situation is highlighting both how much we all have in common, and how different the rich and famous are from the rest of us.



Take Kylie Jenner, for example.



In some ways, her situation is very relatable.



She’s a single mom, who’s passing the time with lots of Instagram posts, and lots of makeup tutorials.



On the other hand, she’s self-isolating on a property that’s measured in acres, not square feet, and probably literally costs more than the combined lifetime earnings of every one of your ancestors.



So is Kylie a populist, a parasite (in the Bong Joon-ho sense), or something in-between?



We think the answer lies in her chosen treatment for insomnia.



Like many of us, Kylie has been having trouble sleeping due to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle that comes with quarantine.



And it seems when addressing the problem, she turns to an ancient French remedy that’s been a source of comfort for stressed-out moms for thousands of years.



We’re talking, of course, about a glass or four or pinot grigio.



Kylie posted the above pic of herself sipping some late night vino at 1:03 am on Tuesday.



She captioned the photo, “Cheers. I can’t sleep.”



Sure, she’s the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, but in that moment, we’re guessing millions of Kylie’s followers felt that they were in the exact same boat.



And we guess that pic puts to rest all those reports that Kylie is pregnant with her second child.



Probably not a bad thing to put that off for now.



After all, with the Kar-Jenners isolating from one another and most of their household staff, Kylie probably has enough on her plate these days.



“I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” Kylie explained in an April 3 Instagram Live session, according to Life & Style.



“She’s been outside every day, I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid she has no idea what’s going [in] life, it’s amazing.”



An insider confirmed that little Stormi “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” due to the pandemic, but added that Kylie’s ex Travis Scott is “popping by to get in his playtime.”



“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” says the source.



Don’t worry, we’re sure Kylie and Travis are taking the appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of infection.



And in a pinch, she can always just go to the liquor cabinet for some disinfectant.