Kylie Minogue makes rare appearance with boyfriend Paul Solomon

Kylie Minogue made a rare appearance with her boyfriend, creative director at British GQ, Paul Solomon on Monday.

The pop star looked incredible ahead of her 52nd birthday on Thursday as she walked down the street barefoot.

She clearly had romance on the brain as she wore a white T-shirt with the words: ‘Love talk’ emblazoned on the front.

Her love: The couple have been dating for two years and Kylie previously said she had ‘found her man’

She teamed it with cropped white baggy trousers as she carried her sandals in her hand.

She hid her pretty features under a dark baseball cap and wore sunglasses as she enjoyed the summer weather amid lockdown.

Her beloved boyfriend Paul, 46, wore a grey V-neck Tshirt with dark shorts and flip-flops as he walked a short distance apart from the pint-sized princess.

The couple appear to be going from strength to strength and first laid eyes on each other when they were introduced through mutual friends in February 2018.

They then confirmed their romance in April and Kylie has been very open about the romance, once saying she had ‘found her man.’

Kylie recently told The Mirror: ‘Who says you can’t be soppy and romantic later in life? Particularly when you find a good and true love.

‘I feel even more thankful and lucky that I have this in my life now… I’m really being taken care of.’

She also told Stella magazine: ‘When something’s precious, you want to handle it with care.’

She added: ‘We’re learning about each other’s worlds, of course there’s a part of his profession that crosses over to mine. I really just don’t want to say too much. He’s a great, great guy. We’re just doing our thing’.

Heartbreak had plagued Kylie for 18 months as she pieced back together the shards of her heart following her bitter split from ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse.