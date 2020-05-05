Kylie Minogue’s ex Joshua Sasse welcomes first child with wife Louisa Ainsworth

British actor Joshua Sasse and his wife, Louisa Ainsworth, have welcomed their first child together after a secret pregnancy.

Louisa, who is Australian, recently gave birth to a son named Dominic Charles Camrose Sasse, the 32-year-old Galavant star announced on Tuesday.

Joshua had famously ended his engagement to pop singer Kylie Minogue, 51, in 2017 after two years together.

Joshua, who never publicly announced his wife was pregnant, shared the happy news via Instagram.

He captioned a photo of Louisa and their newborn baby: ‘My beautiful world! My superhero wife has given us our magnificent son Dominic Charles Camrose Sasse.’

Joshua and Louisa’s families have yet to meet the child due to coronavirus travel restrictions and government health advice.

Joshua concluded: ‘Welcome, my boy. You’ll see the world one day soon I promise. But for now our love and cuddles will have to do.’

The No Tomorrow star began dating Louisa shortly after splitting from Kylie in February 2017. They said ‘I do’ at a registry office in Byron Bay in September 2018.

The couple reportedly moved to Sydney’s eastern suburbs last year.

Throwback: Joshua had famously ended his engagement to pop singer Kylie Minogue (right) in 2017 after two years together. Pictured on June 29, 2016 in London

In 2018, Kylie spoke with Red Magazine about her split from Joshua, telling the publication she’d had to ‘rebuild herself physically and mentally’ after the break-up.

She later told The Sunday Times newspaper the acrimonious split had caused her to have a ‘nervous breakdown’.

At the time of their separation, it was reported that Joshua had been ‘growing close’ to Spanish actress Marta Milans.

The Spinning Around hitmaker is now in a long-term relationship with British GQ’s creative director, Paul Solomons.