Kylie Jenner showed off her natural make-up look on Instagram over the weekend.

The fresh-faced Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tagged her brand Kylie Skin and wrote: “My skin these days.”

Wearing a Versace robe, Jenner, 22, glowed as she posed for the camera.

media_camera Jenner has opted for a more fresh-faced look.

The young cosmetics mogul recently revealed she’d been using coronavirus lockdown as a time to experiment with her look, The Sun reports.

Sporting a full face of make-up over the weekend for a mirror selfie, she wrote: “Experimenting with make-up has been keeping me entertaining. (How about you)?”

media_camera Her usually dark hair is much lighter.

Jenner has also been making the most of spending quality time with daughter Stormi, 2, sharing several videos of her playing and enjoying some fresh air.

In one clip, Stormi climbs into her lap.

Jenner wrote: “Oh the patience I’ve gained from this child.”

media_camera She has dyed the front section of her hair blonde.

In another video, Stormi plays with her doll before she and her mum enjoy some “movie time”.

The E! star – who recently bought a $US36 million ($A55.75 million) luxury compound – is in lockdown with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter, who they welcomed in 2018.

Jenner was pictured taking a break from quarantine over the weekend to go shopping.

She proved she was taking no chances with coronavirus as she placed a mask over her face after getting out of the car.

Sharing a snap in her outfit later that day – a skin-tight crop top and a pair of high-waisted Vera Wang jeans – Jenner told her followers: “Morning, sending my love and prayers to you all! I hope everyone is staying safe.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kylie’s surprising new lockdown look