Kyly Clarke is ‘growing close’ to her House Rules co-star Saul Myers

Kyly Clarke is reportedly seeking comfort in a new friend following her split from retired Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

According to Woman’s Day, the newly-single mother-of-one, 38, has recently forged a close bond with fellow House Rules judge Saul Myers, 32.

Saul, a single father-of-one, has reportedly given Kyly a shoulder to cry during her high-profile marriage breakdown.

‘She thinks he’s so smart and funny’: Kyly Clarke has reportedly forged a strong friendship with fellow House Rules judge Saul Myers after splitting from her husband, Michael Clarke, last year

‘She loves his work ethic and thinks he’s so smart and funny,’ a source said.

‘And their chemistry is undeniable. It’s certainly turning a lot of heads.’

Kyly and Saul have plenty of things in common aside from their shared passion for home renovation.

‘Their chemistry is undeniable’: Saul (right), a single father-of-one, has given Kyly a shoulder to cry on during her high-profile marriage breakdown, according to Woman’s Day

Going solo: The pair both know what it’s like to raise their child as a single parent. Saul has a son named Brooklyn (right) from a previous relationship, while Kyly shares her four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee (left), with Michael

The pair both know what it’s like to raise their child as a single parent.

Saul has a son named Brooklyn from a previous relationship, while Kyly shares her four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee, with Michael.

They also share a passion for fitness. Saul is part-owner of a trendy gym while the former WAG regularly posts videos of her workouts to social media.

Kyly and Michael, 39, ended their marriage in September, but didn’t announce their separation until five months later.

Fitness fanatics: They also share a passion for fitness. Saul (right) is part-owner of a trendy gym while former WAG Kyly (left) regularly posts videos of her workouts to social media

Big debut: Kyly made her debut on House Rules: High Stakes last Tuesday, replacing departing judge Wendy Moore. Pictured with Saul Myers (centre) and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (right)

The Clarkes, who were high-school sweethearts, have said the ‘amicable’ decision to separate was ‘the best course’ for Kelsey Lee.

Michael and Kyly have reportedly already agreed terms on their divorce – as well as arrangements to co-parent their daughter – without going through the courts.

Following his marriage breakdown, Michael enjoyed a brief romance with activewear mogul Pip Edwards.

Splitsville: Kyly and Michael ended their marriage six months ago but didn’t announce their separation until February. They share custody of four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee (pictured)

Moving on: Following the marriage breakdown, Michael enjoyed a brief romance with activewear mogul Pip Edwards (left)

Rumours first emerged the pair were seeing each other in February, after they were spotted together on several occasions in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

However, they both denied they were are anything more than friends at the time.

They told Daily Mail Australia they had been working on a sportswear project together and nothing more.

Nothing to see here! In February, Pip (left) denied rumours she was dating the retired sportsman, telling Daily Mail Australia the claims were ‘absolutely unfounded and untrue’. Pictured right: Kyly Clarke in a promotional image for House Rules

Pip, 40, also insisted rumours of a romance were ‘absolutely unfounded and untrue’.

Unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they split earlier this month.

The former cricketer ended things because he didn’t like the media attention that came with being linked to the P.E. Nation founder, a source said.