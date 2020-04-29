L.P.G.A. Shifts Schedule Once Again

Tour officials concede the schedule could be altered again in succeeding weeks.

“While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states,” Mike Whan, the L.P.G.A. Commissioner, said in a statement. “We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.”