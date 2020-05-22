Jimmys Post

LA Freeway Blocked as Drivers Pull Donuts and Let Off Fireworks

Traffic on a freeway in Norwalk, Los Angeles, came to a standstill late on May 21, as a sideshow blocked the road, with cars pulling donuts and people letting off fireworks. Video posted online by Rob Newton, a reporter with KFI AM 640, shows a large group of people standing in the middle of the I-5 northbound as fireworks are set off and several cars pull donuts. Credit: Rob Newton/KFI AM 640 via Storyful

