LA Freeway Blocked as Drivers Pull Donuts and Let Off Fireworks

Traffic on a freeway in Norwalk, Los Angeles, came to a standstill late on May 21, as a sideshow blocked the road, with cars pulling donuts and people letting off fireworks. Video posted online by Rob Newton, a reporter with KFI AM 640, shows a large group of people standing in the middle of the I-5 northbound as fireworks are set off and several cars pull donuts. Credit: Rob Newton/KFI AM 640 via Storyful
admin
Related News
Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation. The former England
All shook CUP: Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000 The jockstrap was custom made by an Elvis
A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction of the person who drowned three puppies in the Waikato River. The
news, local-news, State government figures showing the number of people who have complained about their photos being shared to a national facial recognition system do