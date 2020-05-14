‘Labor Of Love’ Sneak Peek: Meet The Dashing Wannabe Dads Vying For One Woman’s Love

‘Labor of Love’s due date is right around the corner. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the new dating show introducing all the charming dad-chelors looking to settle down.

Labor of Love premieres May 21 on FOX. The series focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old smart, successful, and beautiful career woman. She seems to have it all, but there’s just one thing missing. Kristy is ready to have a child and start a family but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. In Labor of Love, Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy and sophisticated men who are ready for fatherhood.

Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week. If not, they go home. This journey will last for 8 weeks. After those 8 weeks are up, Kristy will decide if she has found the man she wants to settle down and start a family with. Sex and the City icon Kristin Davis is hosting Labor of Love. Before the May 21 premiere, meet the men who will be trying to capture Kristy’s heart. They have some incredible taglines.

*Alan Santini, 39, a writer from South Africa

*Angelo Castricone, 39, a firefighter from Miami

*Budge Collinson, 44, a creative director from Edgewater, Maryland

*Gary Malec, 38, a baseball bat manufacturer from San Francisco

*Jason Christopher Smith, 38, a flooring business owner from Charlotte, North Carolina

*Keith Reams, 38, a gym owner from Los Angeles

*Kyle Klinger, 38, a director of sales and marketing from Austin

*Marcus Lehman, 39, an anesthesiologist from Cincinnati

*Mario Calderon, 40, an optician from New York

*Matt Kaye, 44, a former professional wrestler from West Hempstead, New York

*Phillip Michael Jacques, 38, a medical technician at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles

*Stewart Gill, 40, a wealth management CEO from Los Angeles

*Tali Raphaely, 46, an attorney from Miami

*Trent Broach, 36, a tennis instructor from Denver

*Walker Posey, 41, a funeral director from North Augusta, South Carolina

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” Kristin said in a statement. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.” Labor of Love will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.