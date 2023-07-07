Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $3.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future as laboratories across various sectors increasingly recognize the need for efficient data management and streamlined workflows. LIMS, a software-based solution that automates and centralizes laboratory operations, is becoming indispensable in today’s data-driven scientific landscape. In the coming years, we can expect LIMS to evolve with advancements in technology, offering improved integration with instruments, enhanced data analytics capabilities, and seamless integration with other laboratory systems. The industry will witness a surge in demand as laboratories seek to optimize sample tracking, data organization, compliance with regulatory standards, and collaboration among researchers. Moreover, the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing will further revolutionize LIMS, enabling advanced data analysis, predictive analytics, and remote access capabilities. As laboratories continue to generate massive amounts of data, LIMS will play a vital role in extracting valuable insights, accelerating scientific discoveries, and driving innovation across industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to environmental monitoring and forensic sciences. The future of the LIMS industry holds immense potential as it empowers laboratories to operate more efficiently, improve data integrity, and make significant contributions to scientific advancements.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing popularity of cloud-based LIMS, use of LIMS in cannabis industry, significant growth potential in emerging markets are some of the key factors that offer opportunities to the market during the forecast period. However, the dearth of trained professionals, and interfacing challenges with informatics software are some of the factors challenging the market growth to some extent.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market”

161 – Tables

46 – Figures

254 – Pages

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Deployment model, and Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Significant growth in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories

The cloud-based segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the laboratory information management systems market, by deployment mode

The cloud-based segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the laboratory information management systems market, by deployment mode. This growth can be attributed to advantages of this deployment model, such as cost-effectiveness and ease of use. Factors such as on-demand self-serving analytics, their highly adaptable nature, ease of use, affordability, reliability, no upfront capital investment for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and a pay-as-you-go pricing model have also ensured the high growth of cloud-based LIMS.

Asia is to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asian market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing medical tourism, growing investments expected to bring about the creation of new market participants, growing emergence of various technologies, and the rising foreign direct investments by North American and European pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in Asia are anticipated to drive the development of laboratory information management systems applications in the Asia Pacific region.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories

Restraints:

Limited adoption of LIMS in small and medium-sized companies

Opportunities:

Significant growth in emerging markets

Challenges:

A dearth of trained professionals

Key Market Players:

LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Labworks LLC (US), Autoscribe Informatics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited) (US), Accelerated Technology Laboratories (ATL) (US), CloudLIMS (US), Computing Solutions, Inc. (US), GenoLogics Inc. (an Illumina Company) (Canada), Siemens (Germany), Novatek International (Canada), Ovation (US), Clinsys (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US) and Biomax Informatics AG ( Germany ) announced the closure of their merger agreement. The merger aims to enhance scientific data contextualization, accelerate product development, and provide innovative capabilities for the life science and bio-manufacturing industries.

, LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US) and Biomax Informatics AG ( ) announced the closure of their merger agreement. The merger aims to enhance scientific data contextualization, accelerate product development, and provide innovative capabilities for the life science and bio-manufacturing industries. In March 2022 , LabWare (US), acquired data analytics firm CompassRed (US). The merger aimed to create a LabWare Data Analytics Innovation Center and accelerate the transformation of data into actionable knowledge. The acquisition allowed LabWare to expand its services and establish a global presence.

, LabWare (US), acquired data analytics firm CompassRed (US). The merger aimed to create a LabWare Data Analytics Innovation Center and accelerate the transformation of data into actionable knowledge. The acquisition allowed LabWare to expand its services and establish a global presence. In March 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Symphogen ( Denmark ) announced the continuation of their collaboration to provide innovative tools and workflows for the efficient characterization of complex therapeutic proteins in biopharmaceutical discovery and development laboratories

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Advantages:

Data Centralization and Organization: LIMS provides a centralized platform for storing, managing, and organizing laboratory data. It eliminates the need for manual record-keeping and paper-based systems, reducing the risk of errors, data loss, and inefficient workflows. LIMS enables laboratories to efficiently track samples, manage test results, and maintain comprehensive records, ensuring data integrity and facilitating easy access to information.

Streamlined Workflows and Increased Efficiency: LIMS automates various laboratory processes, including sample registration, tracking, and analysis. It standardizes workflows, reduces manual intervention, and optimizes resource allocation, leading to increased operational efficiency, faster turnaround times, and improved productivity. LIMS also enables seamless collaboration among researchers and departments, facilitating information sharing and enhancing overall laboratory performance.

Quality Control and Regulatory Compliance: LIMS incorporates built-in quality control measures and ensures adherence to regulatory standards and industry guidelines. It enables laboratories to implement standardized protocols, monitor quality parameters, and track instrument calibration and maintenance schedules. By automating data entry and validation, LIMS minimizes errors and supports compliance with regulatory requirements, such as Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and ISO standards.

Enhanced Data Analysis and Reporting: LIMS offers powerful data analysis and reporting capabilities, enabling laboratories to derive valuable insights from their data. It provides tools for data visualization, trend analysis, and statistical calculations, facilitating informed decision-making and driving scientific discoveries. LIMS also generates customizable reports and audit trails, simplifying data interpretation, and facilitating compliance reporting and regulatory audits.

Scalability and Integration: LIMS systems are designed to scale with the evolving needs of laboratories. They can accommodate increasing sample volumes, expanding test menus, and changing regulatory requirements. LIMS also integrates with various laboratory instruments and systems, such as analytical instruments, electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs), and laboratory automation systems, enabling seamless data transfer and interoperability.

Data Security and Integrity: LIMS ensures data security and integrity by implementing robust access controls, user authentication, and data encryption. It safeguards sensitive and confidential information, protects against unauthorized access or data tampering, and maintains an audit trail of all activities. LIMS also provides data backup and disaster recovery mechanisms, minimizing the risk of data loss and ensuring business continuity.

In summary, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market offers advantages such as data centralization, streamlined workflows, increased efficiency, quality control, enhanced data analysis, scalability, integration capabilities, and data security. These advantages make LIMS a crucial tool for laboratories, enabling them to operate more efficiently, improve data accuracy, and comply with regulatory standards while facilitating scientific advancements and innovation.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market – Report Highlights:

The North American region offers potential growth opportunities for most product manufacturers, owing to its high per-capita healthcare expenditure and higher innovation in technologies in laboratory systems such as integration with ERP, CDS. Easy accessibility to advanced healthcare, growth in the number of biobanks are significant factors supporting the market growth.

In the latest edition, market sizing and forecasting has been done at a more granular level, also changes in trends and forecasts have been incorporated as per the market scenario.

Market Overview: This edition includes updated market dynamics and market ecosystems specific to the laboratory information management systemsmarket.

Industry Trends: This new edition includes an updated market map, value chain analysis, revenue shift analysis, case studies, technology analysis, market ecosystem, regulatory landscape, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and trends/disruptions impacting customers’ businesses that are specific to the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market.

Company Profiles: In this edition, 25 players have been profiled, and the product portfolios of the key players have been updated. It also includes updated financial information from 2020 to 2023 (wherever available).

Recent Developments: Recent developments help understand the market trends and growth strategies the key players adopt. For instance, partnerships and collaborations increased during 2020–2023 in this market. Therefore, updated information for the mentioned period is provided.

Latest Product Portfolio: Tracking the products offered by the companies helps improve market segmentation analysis. This edition provides updated product portfolios of the companies profiled.

Company Evaluation Quadrant: The updated company evaluation quadrant in this edition covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering laboratory information management systems. Vendors are placed in either of the four categories: stars, emerging leaders, participants, and pervasive players. The top 25 companies operating in the market have been evaluated in this section.

Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant: The updated startup/SME evaluation quadrant in this edition covers a comprehensive study of the startups/SMEs offering laboratory information management systems. Vendors are placed in either of the four categories: progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Seven startups/SMEs operating in the market have been evaluated in this section.

Recession Impact: The current edition of the report considers the ongoing economic recession and provides an impact analysis of the same. Detailed qualitative insights for recession impact by region have been provided across the regional analysis section.

