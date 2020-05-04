Lack of hospital beds and tracers is keeping New York City closed

New York City is being held up from opening after the May 15 lockdown by a shortage in hospital and ICU beds along with a lack in contract tracers to find people infected with the virus despite steadily declining death and hospitalization rates and Mayor Bill de Blasio heralding the turnaround as ‘the day we’ve been waiting for’.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday revealed a seven point checklist that every region in the state must meet before reopening after the lockdown ends on May 15, and a lack of contact tracers is what holds every area back.

Cuomo’s statewide shut down order is in place until May 15 but after then, different regions across the state will be able to reopen so long as they have met certain criteria. It includes having 14 day declines in hospitalizations and deaths, having 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds free, doing sufficient testing and having enough tracers to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the virus.

New York City meets three of the seven requirements and is held up by the lack of free hospital beds (it has 26 percent rather than 30 percent free), its persistent hospitalization rate, lack of free ICU beds (21 percent as opposed to 30 percent) and the fact there are not enough tracers. New York City needs 2,520. It is unclear how many there are currently.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that for the first time in weeks, hospitals have enough supplies to get through the next seven days and that the new figures represented ‘the kind of day we’ve been waiting for’.

But no non-essential business is allowed to reopen for another ten days at least. They will only then be able to resume normal practice once they meet Cuomo’s checklist.

Some say it is an ‘impossible’ benchmark and that the city needs to get back to work to revive the economy. Some Republican lawmakers have already called on Cuomo to allow some people to get back to work safely.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, for example, has written to the state legislature to allow roofers to resume operations, saying that outdoor work – if masks are worn and social distancing applies – is safe.

There is growing impatience among residents too.

Some accused Cuomo of ‘shackling’ the economy and holding the state ‘hostage’.

In six parts of the state, the only thing holding them up from reopening is not having sufficient testing and not having sufficient tracing.

Those areas – Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Northern County and Southern Tier – meet every other requirement.

It came as the number of deaths continued to decline. There were 226 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 19,415, and 717 new hospitalizations.

The total number of infections across the state is now 318,953, 31 percent of the 1,007,310 tested. Six percent of all those who have been diagnosed have died.

There were 2, 538 new positive cases found on Sunday which marks a significant decrease from last week, when more than 4,600 were diagnosed in a single day.

The first businesses to reopen will be manufacturing, construction and curbside retail.

The second phase will include professional services, real estate, more retailers, finance and administrative support.

WHO WILL REOPEN FIRST: MANUFACTURING, CONSTRUCTION AND CURB-SIDE RETAIL FIRST TO REOPEN 1) Manufacturing, construction and curb side retail 2) Professional services, real estate, financial and insurance services, administrative support 3) Restaurants, food services, hotels 4) Arts, entertainment, recreation, education BUSINESSES HAVE TO; • Adjust workplace hours and shift design as necessary to reduce density in the workplace; • Enact social distancing protocols; • Restrict non-essential travel for employees; • Require all employees and customers to wear masks if in frequent contact with others; • Implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards; • Enact a continuous health screening process for individuals to enter the workplace; • Continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases; and • Develop liability processes.

The third phase will allow restaurants, accommodation and other food services to reopen. Last will be arts, education, recreation and entertainment.

Cuomo said it was not fair to force some parts of the state that do not have a severe problem to wait for the entire state to be ready, saying: ‘If upstate has to wait for downstate to be ready, they’re going to be waiting a long time.’

The numbers are encouraging but Cuomo warned they could be a sign of flawed reporting over the weekend and should be treated cautiously.

The reopening criteria includes a steady 14 day decline in new cases, deaths and having fewer than two people per 100,000 hospitalized with the virus on a daily basis.

Hospitals must keep 30 percent of their beds and 30 percent of their ICU beds clear for COVID-patients and 30 per 1,000 residents must be being tested monthly.

The final criteria is to have at least 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents to trace and isolate new cases.

Of the seven requirements, some parts of the state like the Finger Lakes, Central New York and North Country, are already meeting five.

New York City – the epicenter of the epicenter – meets three of the seven.

Long Island currently meets only three of the seven.

It is being held up by hospital deaths, which are not on a 14-day decline, new hospitalizations, and lack of hospital beds.

What is holding it up from reopening is a lack of hospital beds and ICU beds, the persistent rate of new hospitalizations and a lack of contact tracers.

Cuomo speaking on Monday said no one would open before May 15

It is unclear how many tracers – another of the criteria – have been hired yet.

That effort is being led by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg as part of an effort with Johns Hopkins.

They say they will produce an ‘army’ of tracers.

Across the state, 5,864 are needed, including 2,520 in New York City alone.

The city is currently hiring 1,000 people to fulfill those jobs for between $50,000 and $65,000 a year.

It is also unclear how regions can seek to meet the requirements.

If they are being held up purely by a lack of hospital beds, Cuomo did not say whether they could add more to their systems or if they had to wait for 30 percent of what they currently have to become available.

Cuomo said that the data clearly shows a descent from the virus peak but that it was not happening as quickly as anyone hoped it would.

CENTRAL PARK FIELD HOSPITAL TO CLOSE AFTER HELPING NEW YORK CITY THROUGH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

An emergency makeshift hospital erected in Central Park to treat COVID-19 patients is to close, officials announced Saturday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline in New York.

The 14-tent hospital, equipped with ventilators, was built on the Upper East Side of the park at the end of March by Samaritan’s Purse, and set up with the purpose of helping to relieve the overflow of COVID-19 patients from Mount Sinai’s hospitals.

Samaritan’s Purse said the temporary hospital had treated 315 patients for COVID-19. But now with the worst of the coronavirus pandemic having seemingly passed, the US-based Christian global relief agency said it would stop admitting new patients from Monday.

An emergency makeshift hospital erected in Central Park to treat COVID-19 patients is to close, officials announced Saturday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline in New York.

An emergency makeshift hospital erected in Central Park to treat COVID-19 patients is to close, officials announced Saturday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline in New York

It will take approximately two weeks to treat the final patients and take down and decontaminate the tents, a spokesperson for the charity said. Just eight patients remained at the field hospital as of Friday.

‘This marks a significant turning point in the coronavirus outbreak in New York because it means the case numbers are declining to the point that the local healthcare system will be able to meet the needs,’ the spokesperson continued.

State Senator Brad Hoylman told NBC New York approximately 40 Samaritan’s Purse staffers will stay within the Mount Sinai system and will be redeployed to Beth Israel Hospital.

The field hospital proved controversial, with LGBT groups pointing out that staff and volunteers are required to sign a ‘statement of faith’ stressing that marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

‘I was told by Mount Sinai yesterday that Samaritan’s Purse will be relocating from Central Park to a floor of Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital on 17th Street in my senate district,’ Hoylman told NBC.

‘I expressed opposition to the hospital’s continued relationship with the homophobic [Samartian’s Purse founder] Franklin Graham I have a question why they continue to support one another. I’m afraid the consequences of this poisonous relationship will linger.’

Samaritan’s Purse and Mount Sinai have not yet responded to a DailyMail.com request for comment.

Saturday’s announcement comes after the US military hospital ship USNS Comfort sailed out of New York and back to Virginia on Thursday.

The navy vessel and Central Park hospital were part of a massive operation to double the number of hospital beds in New York state to 110,000.

But hospital admissions came in much lower than the worst-case projections because of the city’s weeks-long shutdown, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

The 1,000-bed ship treated just 182 patients while in New York. All have since been discharged to their homes or to a nearby hospital, Navy Spokesperson Mary Cate Walsh said.

According to Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, once the Comfort has returned to base in Norfolk, it will restock and be cleaned before possibly departing on another venture.

Hoffman added that the departure ‘is a sure sign of modest progress in mitigating the virus in the nation’s hardest hit city and is a welcome sign.’