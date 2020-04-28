Lack of racing this season has left Lewis Hamilton feeling ‘big void’

“When you live and breathe something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void. But there’s always positives to take from these times.”

“We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule,” he said. “We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country.”

In the statement, Carey outlined plans that are being drawn up to have a truncated 2020 season, with races in Europe, before heading to Asia, then the Americas and finally the Middle East.

Silver linings

Hamilton is a strong advocate for veganism and for becoming a more environmentally considerate world.

In October 2019, he labeled the world a “mess” and wrote that he felt like “giving up on everything” before encouraging everyone to go vegan.

With this time away from distractions, the British driver hopes the world can return to normal life with “better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits.”

“Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers,” he said.

“Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in.

“Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits.

“Let’s come out of this as a new us, a new reinvigorated you, fitter, healthier and more focused but above all, kinder, more generous and gracious and caring for our world and the people in it.”