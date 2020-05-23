Jimmys Post

Ladakh Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Ladakh Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Eid al Fitr 2020: Unlike any other Eid in the cold desert, people would be offering their prayers at home

Ladakh:

Ladakh is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with the moon being sighted in Kargil.

“The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today,” a local spoke to news agency ANI.

Unlike any other Eid in the cold desert, people would be offering their prayers at home. The streets and markets lack the hubbub of Ladakhis’ usual festivities.

“We are positive that we can win against this pandemic together,” said another local.

With just one active COVID-19 case and zero fatalities under its belt, there is much to celebrate in the union territory today.

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *