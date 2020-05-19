Lady Antebellum Sadly Announces They’ve Cancelled Their Ocean Tour

Lady Antebellum will unfortunately not be hitting the road for their Ocean 2020 tour this year.

Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley made the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming tour, with supporting acts Maddie and Tae and Jake Owen, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Out of respect and love for our fans, crews and families, we’ve made the very difficult decision to not move forward with the #Ocean2020Tour this summer with @JakeOwenOfficial and @MaddieAndTae,” the band revealed on their social media this morning. “This decision breaks our hearts but the health and well-being of those we love is our first priority.”

Hillary, Dave and Charles continued, “We dream about the day we can step back on stage, see all your faces and hear all of your voices singing back to us. Y’all are the reason we do what we do and we find peace knowing that it will be even more special once we get through this together – and we will.”

“While we don’t have future plans to share just yet, we are working with our team around the clock to figure out when and how we can safely get on the road to see all of you.”

Those who had purchased tickets for Lady Antebellum‘s Ocean tour will be emailed about refund options.

Lady Antebellum isn’t the only musical group to have cancelled their tours. This other major country band did, too.