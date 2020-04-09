Lady Antebellum’s ‘Islands In The Stream’ Cover For Kenny Rogers Tribute Will Blow You Away

Lady Antebellum had us completely speechless after performing a cover of “Islands In The Stream” during the Kenny Rogers Tribute tonight on CMT.

The three piece group – Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley – took on the famous duet which Kenny made a hit with Dolly Parton during the program, which paid tribute to the star, who passed away last month.

Charles noted that the song was very inspirational to the group “because it opened up a giant audience to the country music genre.”

“The tone and the texture really lets the listener feel like he’s lived some life,” Dave added. “[It] tells a story. I think that’s what connects with so many people.”

Listen to their performance below!