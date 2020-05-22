Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead futuristic dance troupes in music video for Rain On Me  

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s music video for Rain On Me just dropped showing us what happens when two pop titans collide.

The new single, which will be on Gaga’s new album Chromatica, is accompanied by a futuristic dance-filled video showing the women leading dance troupes in a downpour.

Gaga appears first, dressed in pink PVC and fishnet tights, lying on the ground with a knife in her thigh.

Cyber rave: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dress in PVC for their new Rain On Me video which dropped on Friday

Dramatic: The video opens with Gaga, 34, lying on the ground with a knife in her thigh

She then comes to life and showcases her killer moves in front of a gang of colorfully dressed dancers.

Ariana appears moments later, in a dark latex dress, also dancing with a group of futuristic style people.

The pop icons appear to be dancing in a post-apocalyptic arena with a cityscape in the background as rain falls on them.

The new track is Gaga’s official second single from her upcoming album, following on from her first song Stupid Love and the star says it is ‘a metaphor for tears’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show, she explained: ‘[‘Rain ON Me’] is also a metaphor for tears and for the amount of alcohol I was taking to numb myself.

Futuristic: Gaga is seen in a pink latex bodysuit as she busts some moves in the rain

Cyber babe: Ariana appears moments later dressed in purple latex

Raining down: The singer appears to be dancing in post-apocalyptic arena

‘I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive, rain on me’ the ladies sing on the track

‘I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive, rain on me.’ And Gaga, 34, said she and Ariana, 26 – who has battled with a number of tragedies in her life in the past few years, including the bombing at her 2017 Manchester Arena gig and the death of her ex Mac Miller – bonded while working on the song.

Gaga explained: ‘That woman has been through some really tough, really hard life testing stuff, undoubtedly. And her ability to move on…

‘To be with her and hold her and be like, “Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I’d like you to please forget about it and be yourself.”

Eye-catching: Another outfit change shows Gaga in more pink latex as well as studded straps as her dancers sport bondage style outfits

Performers: Gaga later changes into a pink corset and silver platform boots while Ariana dances in a lilac dress with white heels

Coming together: The duo finally unite to dance together with their tribes

Sexy look: The pop icons show off bold white makeup on their eyes and sultry thick lip gloss on their pouts

Freestyle: The singers coordinated their dance moves

However, Gaga admitted it took her some time to open up to friendship with Ariana, because of her own mental health struggles.

She said: ‘When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, “You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number”.

‘And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.

‘And eventually she called me on my sh*t. She was, “You’re hiding”. And I was … and then this friendship blossomed.’

Chromatica was due for release April 10 but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be out May 29.

Hugs: Gaga admitted it took her some time to open up to friendship with Ariana, because of her own mental health struggles