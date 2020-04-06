Lady Gaga announces star-studded special to honour COVID-19 health workers | CBC News

Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen say they have raised $35 million US to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Monday announced an upcoming TV and online special featuring a star-studded cast to show support for front-line health-care workers and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as to raise people’s spirits.

Speaking via video call during the WHO’s media briefing on Monday, Gaga said the money was raised in seven days and will benefit the UN agency.

The pop star and Global Citizen also announced that the special, One World: Together At Home, will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. It will also stream live on several online platforms, including YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said during the WHO media briefing.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host One World: Together At Home, which will highlight people affected by COVID-19 and celebrate health-care workers on the front lines.

The multi-hour special will also include appearances by:

Paul McCartney

Elton John

Stevie Wonder

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas

Alanis Morissette

David Beckham

John Legend

Eddie Vedder

Kerry Washington

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Lizzo

Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong

J Balvin

Andrea Bocelli

Maluma

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Lang Lang

Kacey Musgraves

Shah Rukh Khan

Keith Urban

Burna Boy

Idris and Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus

Gaga said she plans to raise more money and explained that the special is not a fundraiser.

“Put your wallets away,” she said. “Sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

