Lady Gaga apologizes to Jimmy Fallon after awkward interview
Fallon had called Gaga via FaceTime on April 2 and she immediately tried to stop the interview from even taking place.
“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just like, a really weird time,” Lady Gaga said during the Wednesday interview, later adding, “I can’t see you. Am I on TV?” Frazzled, Gaga first suggested she chat again with Fallon on Friday before quickly pivoting to a Monday appointment. “I can’t tell you everything right now, because I’m still ironing out the details. I have a lot of phone calls to make.”
“I’m so sorry,” Lady Gaga said on Monday referring to last week’s odd chat. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it. Thank you. I love you; I love your viewers and everyone at home watching; I just wish everybody well.”
