Lady Gaga dedicates ‘Together at Home’ concert to ‘medical workers that are putting their lives at risk’

The Grammy award-winning singer then launched into an emotional rendition of “Smile,” the standard made famous by Nat King Cole and others.

“I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I’m also thinking of all of you that are at home, who are wondering when this is all going to be different.”

“What I’d like to do for you tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment…smile,” she added before breaking into the song.

The special, also broadcast on major TV networks, also included performances by Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney — all recorded in their homes around the world.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert co-hosted the event.