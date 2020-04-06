Lady Gaga & Global Citizen Raise $35 Million for Coronavirus Relief Efforts





Lady Gaga has helped raise A LOT of money for coronavirus relief.

During a media briefing with the World Health Organization on Monday (April 6), the 34-year-old entertainer announced that she and Global Citizen have raised $35 million for relief efforts during this worldwide global pandemic.

It was also announced that Global Citizen and the World Health Organization will be teaming up for the star-studded broadcast One World: Together at Home special, which will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement…and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said during the briefing.

Lady Gaga will be curating the broadcast set to air on Saturday, April 18 with hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on Saturday, April 18 – find out all the stars that will be participating HERE.

Source link