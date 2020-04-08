Lady Gaga: How Her BF Michael Polansky Is Helping Her To Laugh Off Awkward Jimmy Fallon Interview

Michael Polansky didn’t find Lady Gaga’s interview on the ‘Tonight Show’ that ‘awkward,’ even if she took an abrupt rain check. This is how Michael helped Gaga view the April 1 interview in the same way!

Lady Gaga, 34, could find the humor in her interview that was cut shot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on April 1, thanks to her boyfriend Michael Polansky! The singer was supposed to make a “big announcement,” but her time on air came to a sudden halt when she said, “I can’t Jimmy. I, uh, can’t talk right now. I’m sorry. It’s just a really, really weird time.” However, the interview itself wasn’t that “weird” for Gaga and her beau! “Michael is her biggest cheerleader and he helped her laugh off the whole interview. He thinks anything she does is cute, so he really didn’t even think the interview was awkward to be honest,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Gaga ended up postponing her announcement for the April 7 episode of the Tonight Show, and used her rescheduled limelight to reveal the television special that she’s curating with Global Citizen, which will air on April 18! Jimmy Fallon will be hosting along with Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and the special will feature big stars like Billie Eilish and John Legend all in an effort to “highlight this global, kind community that’s coming together” amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, Michael can see why Gaga would want to hold off on breaking such important news until the time was right! “In his eyes it was just more proof that Stefani [Lady Gaga] walks her talk because her work with the charity came first over everything,” our source continues. “She worked night and day on it and her priority was making sure it all came together. He has the utmost respect for her and really makes her feel validated and like she can do no wrong.”

Regardless of what the interview was about, what actually happened didn’t faze Gaga and Michael. “The interview didn’t bother them that much and with all the problems in the world for them to get upset over an interview would be really stupid and they are well aware of that,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She isn’t going to worry about it and doesn’t feel too off about it…[Michael] realized that and it is business as usual with them.” Our source adds, “He really is looking forward to what she is going to help for those who are dealing with the virus, he has her back completely. They have each other’s backs through serious things and little.” Those “little” things include “what they consider funny moments,” which “in this case” would be “the interview from the other day.”

Michael not only helps Gaga laugh, but has also served as an invaluable support system in her philanthropy work, given his occupation. He’s the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy! “Michael has years of experience in philanthropy so his support right now is invaluable,” our first source also tells us. “As soon as the reality of this [COVID-19] became clear [Lady Gaga] immediately switched into helper mode. She’s got her own team that she’s working with but there is no doubt that having Michael to brainstorm with was a big help. She is so grateful that they are on the same page and that they can speak the same language as far as the nitty gritty when it comes to philanthropy. She’s very happy to have such a supportive partner by her side right now, it means the world to her that he’s just as passionate about doing good as she is.”

Charity work aside, we’ve also heard that Gaga and Michael are enjoying their quarantine together! “They are really getting to know each other more and this has been a really nice test to their relationship that they are embracing and learning from day by day. She seems pretty happy and chill right now,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, shortly after Gaga’s April 1 interview on The Tonight Show was uploaded. “Although they’ve only been dating for a few months, they obviously have such a strong connection. They love spending as much time together as they can so although this quarantine is not to be taken lightly and they’re doing their part to flatten the curve, they feel very lucky to have each other to lean on for support during a time like this.” Just look at their happy faces above!