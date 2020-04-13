Lady Gaga Shares Uplifting Easter Message Amid Global Health Pandemic

Lady Gaga is trying to stay positive this Easter.

The 34-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Sunday (April 12) to share an uplifting message for fans amid the ongoing global health pandemic.

“Happy Easter to the world. Many are suffering right now, whether you celebrate Easter or not, I wish you the best day you could possibly have. Maybe just one smile. I wish that for you all today. 🌎❤️” Gaga tweeted.

Gaga has been working hard these past few weeks to raise funds for charity relief efforts battling this pandemic.

On Saturday, April 18, Gaga will be curating the One World: Together at Home – get the scoop on the special here!