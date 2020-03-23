LADYGUNN
Striped Transparent Jacket – Dries Van Noten Gabardine Trench Coat – Maison Margiela Oversized Chain Choker – People Are Strange Twill Safari Top – Dries Van Noten Plaid Shorts – Thom Browne Sheer Dress Socks – Wolford Leather Stirrups – Sock Dreams Red & Black Derby Shoes – Givenchy
Linen Double Breasted Suit – Brunello Cucinelli Pony Hair Choker – Painaesthetic (altered by stylist)
White Tank – Helmut Lang Gray High Waist Pants – The Row Oversized Chain Choker – People Are Strange Map Of The World Silk Shirt – Space City Vintage
Beige Tuxedo Pants & Jacket – Loewe
Photos & Video / Taschka Turnquist / @taschka + Aleks Pichlak / @alekspichlak
Styling / Taschka Turnquist / @taschka
Model / Sam Case / @nextmodels
Hair +Makeup / Marla Verdugo / @marlitaontherun
Camera Assistant / Jennifer Tanaka / @drunken_goat