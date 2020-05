Shirt models own vintage, earrings The Gloved

Artist, Bronzer “Gold Dust†by Tom Ford.

Purple eyeshadow is Urban Decay “Tonic†and Lime Crime Diamond

Dew Liquid in “Aurora†Earrings “The Gloved Artistâ€

Neon pink lashes achieved by applying SUVA Beauty Hydra Liner in

the shade “scrunchie†Green swimsuit by “Los Angeles

Apparel†Highlighter by Becca in

“Opal†Shirt by “Rojas†Pants Vintage Photos /

Jana

Cruder @janacruder.com Makeup+ Creative

Direction / Megan Sutherland @ megtronic Models / Morgan Jensen +

Chrissy Assistant / Becky Beighly

The post THE

THE SILVERLAKE OASIS





