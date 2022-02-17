Lagos State Introduces New Resident Card Usable for LSETF, BRT, ATMs, Others

The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) will be rolling out a New Resident Card that will serve multipurpose functions for residents.

The General Manager, Engr. (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu made this known during a two-day workshop organised for media personnel at its Office in Ikeja, Lagos, stating that the new card has more embedded features and functions that will enable the cardholders enjoy and have access to faster and better services from the Lagos State Government.

She explained that the new resident card has 28 applets for different services including but not limited to applications for loan applications to the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), payment for services across multiple vendors including BRT buses, Ferry Services and Banks’ Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs).

Her words: “The card also serves as a means of personal security and identity verification at points of procuring government services, in addition to the resident cardholder being able to use it for services such as processing of driver’s licence and filing of tax returns among others”.

While imploring residents to pre-enrol on www.lagosresidents.gov.ng after which they will go to the nearest Registration Station located across the State with Proof of Address and Identity for Biometric Capturing, Mrs. Kasunmu also gave an assurance that the registration is seamless, free and does not require any form of stress, urging those that registered before 2019 and those who have changed their names and addresses to validate their information on the website.

“The old identity card was made of plastic and very limited in functionality. So, holders of the old card need to upgrade because the lifespan of the card has been changed from 10 years to five years. This is to allow for flexibility to onboard more features and expand usability because of fast-changing technology trends”, she explained.

The General Manager stated further that the Agency is projecting that no fewer than six million Lagos residents would access the new card by the end of Y2022, saying “the impact of technology on the global identification landscape includes making it cheaper and easier to identify people accurately, as well as access services quicker. With the Lagos ID Card, our children can have easy access to educational services from primary to secondary schools in the State”.

“My appeal to all Lagos residents is that we should all maximise this opportunity to enable us to get access to faster and better services from the State Government”, she advised.

