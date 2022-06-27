LALEILMANINO and JKT48 Held an Instagram Live Session Together to Promote the song "Berani Bersuara <3<3"

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (MCI) through the National Movement for Digital Literacy Siberkreasi together with LALEILMANINO and JKT48 invited young people in Indonesia, especially Generation Z (Gen Z), to an Instagram Live on June 24, 2022. The session was aimed to dig deeper on the excitement and impression when producing the song “Berani Bersuara <3<3“.

Ever since its successful launch, “Berani Bersuara <3<3” has gained 335 thousand viewers on YouTube. This song was produced as an invitation to young people in Indonesia to be more daring in expressing themselves more on social media, but also to think more carefully on their words.

“Social media is monitored by many people. Whatever we type will not be seen by one or two people only. So, we have to think first and be wiser before posting or commenting on digital platforms,” said the idol group JKT48.

Attitude of Indonesians in the digital world

The release of the song captured the right moment to respond to Indonesia’s predicate as the country with the worst level of digital civility in Asia Pacific in 2020 based on the Digital Civility Index (DCI) published by Microsoft. Of the 32 countries surveyed, Indonesia ranked 29th, last among other Asia Pacific countries.

“This low level of digital civility is one of the challenges in the development of digital literacy in Indonesia. Therefore, let’s be wiser in voicing our opinions and avoid hurting others’ feelings or spreading false information information,” said Rizki Ameliah, Coordinator of Digital Literacy at the MCI.

As additional tips for increasing politeness in the digital world, LALEILMANINO said, “The easiest way to communicate well digitally is to put yourself in other people’s shoes before posting or commenting. Imagine whether your words and actions are hurtful to other people or not.”

The meaning behind the lyrics of the song “Berani Bersuara <3<3“

Different from other means of spreading, LALEILMANINO and JKT48 chose to create a song to deliver their message. This is because Gen Z is a generation that is very up-to-date with things related to art such as music.

Consisting of an upbeat music arrangement and cheerful tones, as well as catchy choruses such as ‘Be careful when you speak, be careful of hurting others, your words are meaningful’ “Berani Bersuara <3<3” aims to encourage listeners to use the lips and fingers for positive and good things.

The combination of the lively dance moves and the distinctive voices of JKT48 members grab the attention of Gen Z in Indonesia. “We want to touch the hearts of the younger generation in Indonesia through music and dance,” said JKT48.

In order for the message to be more effective, the support of young Indonesians is needed to spread the message of the song “Berani Bersuara <3<3“. “Your voice means a lot. Keep using your voice to spread good things. Use your words wisely and be a light to other people out there,” added Nino from LALEILMANINO.

Watch the music video of “Berani Bersuara <3<3” on Siberkreasi’s YouTube. For more information and other digital literacy events, visit http://info.literasidigital.id and follow @Siberkreasi on TikTok and Instagram.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement focuses on using digital literacy to elevate the national capability and further the Indonesian people.

SOURCE The Ministry of Communications and Informatics