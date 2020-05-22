Lana Del Rey hits back over ‘racism’

Lana Del Rey has vehemently defended herself against accusations of racism following fierce backlash arising from a statement she made about double standards in the music industry.

The singer’s response comes after she shared a long Instagram post this week claiming she had been depicted as anti-feminist, despite singing about similar themes as other female artists, using Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Beyonce as examples.

Twitter critics were quick to question why she would compare the content of her music to that of a slew of mostly African-American female artists.

Responding on Instagram, Del Rey said: “Don’t ever ever ever call me racist.”

She went on: “The singers I mentioned are my favourite singers so if you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that, like you always do be my guest.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated.

“If you want to say that that has something to do with race that’s your opinion but that’s not what I was saying.”

media_camera Lana Del Rey was unrepentant despite the fierce backlash against her comments. Picture: Getty Images.

The Young and Beautiful singer, 34, originally took to Instagram to respond to accusations that her music romanticises abusive relationships.

The newly single Del Rey wrote, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorise abuse when I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all seeing are now very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

She went on to claim she had been branded an anti-feminist while “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce” had all sung about “being sexy, wearing no clothes … cheating, etc” without facing similar criticism.

Many people suggested the comments were tone deaf and “bitter”.

British writer-activist Shon Faye posted: “Think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue.”

Another follower tweeted, “Beyoncé was threatened to get lynched because she dared to sing about police brutality, Ariana got death threats for the death of her boyfriend that she had no control over. Kehlani got death + rape threats for a break-up song. All the women Lana mentioned have been through hell.”

“Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and other black women have received (and continue to) for being confident in their sexuality doesn’t sit right with me,” added another user, simply calling themselves C, while one more pointed out: “She aimed her question to ‘the culture’ and then proceeded to name black women specifically (and Ariana/Camila) who make R & B, Hip Hop and Urban music. Why is that? Why not Taylor? Billie? Adele? Gaga? Katy? Dua? … Why specifically the ‘urban’ girls?”

media_camera ‘Don’t ever call me racist’ Del Rey responded this week. Picture: Getty Images.

Del Rey has since suggested her comments were being wilfully misinterpreted.

“This is sad to make it about a WOC (women of colour) issue when I’m talking about my favourite singers,” she wrote.

“I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favourite people. And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be.

“It’s exactly the point of my post – there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice.

“It may not have to do with race. I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever, ever, ever, ever bro – call me racist because that is bull.”

In another comment, she bit back: “Thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful.”

