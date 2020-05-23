Jimmys Post

Lance Armstrong, news: ESPN documentary, how to watch, stream, abuse, cheating, doping

Lance Armstrong is one of cycling’s – if not sport’s – greatest villains.

The cocky and charming American won hearts the world over when he battled back from the brink of death to become arguably the two-wheeled sport’s greatest-ever rider, then broke all those hearts when it was revealed he had doped throughout his career.

While Armstrong’s descent into disgrace has been well-documented, few know the remarkable story of his rise to stardom from humble beginnings.

That story makes up the first half of ESPN’s new two-part documentary, LANCE, which airs on Monday night in Australia.

