Laptop love: The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 will steal your heart—and it’s on sale for just $497

If you’re like us, you’ve been working from home like nobody’s business. But if your laptop is slow or video calls seem spotty, getting the job done might be more stressful than it needs to be.

Enter the Lenovo ThinkPad L13—it’s on sale for $497, or a whopping $332 off the $829 price tag with promo code THINKMEMORIAL. This is a special laptop—we swear.

Fast, versatile, smart

The Thinkpad L13 is a speedy little thing, thanks to its powerful Intel Core i3 chip paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. Whether you’re surfing the web, creating spreadsheets, video editing, or writing documents, this guy can do it all. The 13.3-inch screen is in full-HD for amazingly vivid colors, and it’s matte so you won’t have to deal with glare. The unit works for an impressive 14 hours on a charge, too.

And unlike the Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, this laptop has a wide range of ports, so you’ll never have to scour around for a dongle or adaptor just to get your work done. It features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for a nice touch of modern and classic. It also has a microSD card reader and an HDMI port for connecting to a larger monitor.

It’s an all-around great machine that’s making shoppers giddy with excitement. “The build quality, the ports, the keyboard is simply excellent,” writes a five-star reviewer. “For typing, writing, emails, it just works…If you are using this daily you will not be disappointed.”

We love the extras, like the fingerprint reader for stress-free log-ins and the privacy shutter that hides your webcam when not in use. “I love the little built-in webcam cover so I don’t need to worry about sticker gunk messing up the camera,” shares a fan.

Get this Lenovo ThinkPad L13 for just $497.

Tough as nails

This isn’t your everyday laptop—it’s built to last. The ThinkPad L13 is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, including intense heat and bitter cold. From spilled coffee to drops down the stairs, it’ll keep on kicking. “It feels dense and EXTREMELY well made, and it’s the most comfortable size I’ve ever worked on,” says a savvy shopper.

Some people are using it as their secret gaming laptop too—especially since it’s packed with a powerful Intel UHD Graphics processor. And Dolby Audio Premium promises crystal-clear sound for max effect.

“Works perfectly for the video games I play on the highest graphics settings with no lag,” raves a fan. “Keyboard is responsive for typing; sturdy construction. All in all a very solid budget laptop.”

Bottom line

At 40 percent off, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 is a steal—and suitable for professionals and casual users alike. It’s a powerhouse, plain and simple. Says a five-star fan: “I have been very impressed at just how fast this computer is. I had to upgrade my laptop due to working from home, and I have been very happy.”

