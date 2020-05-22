Largest falls in rents: the Sydney regions where tenants are getting the biggest discounts – realestate.com.au

Tenants will have different levels of success negotiating rental discounts depending on where they live due to the “patchy” nature of the rental market, research shows.

Conversely, not all landlords are under pressure to drop their rents, with owners of larger, family-friendly houses in the best position to ride out recent changes in the rental market.

Rental data revealed some of Sydney’s priciest regions have recorded the biggest falls in rents since the COVID-19 crisis began, while rents in the rest of the city and state have mostly flatlined.

House rents in the lower north shore and eastern suburbs have dropped more than 10 per cent below levels recorded last year, with some landlords offering up to a month’s free rent to attract tenants.

Unit rents in the CBD fell by about 14 per cent, while in surrounding suburbs such as Glebe there was a 13 per cent annual fall, updated SQM Research figures showed.

Apartment landlords in Sydney’s inner ring suburbs were offering particularly large discounts because nearly one in seven rental homes were sitting vacant.

Many of the vacant properties were rentals that would have been tenanted with international students or hospitality workers.

Rent cuts were less severe at about 5 per cent in the St George area, upper north shore, Parramatta, Hills district, inner west and northern beaches.

Western Sydney, Central Coast, Liverpool and Sutherland Shire rents were relatively unchanged.

There were also variances in rental discounts depending on the category of housing, with unit rents tending to drop further than house rents.

A similar trend has been observed in Melbourne, where landlords in expensive inner suburbs were making the biggest cuts to their advertised rent but rental discounts were less common further out.

Realestate.com.au chief economist Nerida Conisbee said the biggest drop in tenant demand occurred shortly after the federal government announced major lockdown measures in late March.

Rental demand has slowly stabilised since then but many of the renters seeking housing were “bargain hunters”, she said.

“Falls in rent are probably much bigger than advertised rents would suggest because most tenants will negotiate discounts privately,” she said.

“Some properties are more exposed to (changes) than others … apartments in large buildings will have lower rents because tenants can always move down the corridor to a different property if they can’t get a better deal … families in large houses don’t have the same options.”

Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin said the government wasn’t doing enough to protect landlords given the weaker rental market.

Tenants were getting support in numerous ways including a moratorium protecting them from evictions due to rental arrears, but it was a costly burden for landlords, he said.

“There has been no consideration given to landlords’ financial circumstances due to COVID-19,” Mr McKibbin said.

“Landlords are expected to reduce and/or defer the rent while at the same time (paying) council rates, water charges, insurance, strata fees and repairs.”

Landlords were also expected to quickly respond to repairs even when not receiving rent, Mr McKibbin said.

So-called “mortgage holidays” would not solve the problem, he added. “Any deferment from mortgage repayments is not free. The banks will be charging interest on the outstanding balance.

“Landlords who are required to reduce the rent and unable to make their mortgage repayments get the double hit, reduced rental income and additional interest on their loan.”