Largest Power Distribution Company in Denmark Selects the Copperleaf CNAIM Solution for Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) (“Copperleaf” or the “Company”) announces that its decision analytics solution was selected by Cerius-Radius, the largest power distribution company in Denmark.

Cerius-Radius selected the Copperleaf CNAIM Solution, an optimized implementation of Copperleaf Asset™, to develop optimal asset management strategies that balance cost, risk, and performance across its entire asset base.

The Copperleaf CNAIM Solution provides a rapid start for electrical utilities looking to leverage the Common Network Asset Indices Methodology (CNAIM) best-practice monetized risk approach developed in the UK for use by British Distribution Network Operators.

The Copperleaf CNAIM Solution leverages this framework and extends it for use in a streamlined and extensible asset management investment planning solution aligned with the principles of ISO 55001.

“A unique feature of the Copperleaf CNAIM Solution is that it can easily be adapted to geographics outside of the UK,” said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director of Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “The solution will support Cerius-Radius in realizing a data-driven approach to measuring and monetizing risk, so that multiple plans can be compared and traded-off on a common scale across different asset classes.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cerius-Radius to our growing Copperleaf Community in Denmark,” said Christina Jørgensen, Regional Manager for Copperleaf in the Nordics and Baltics. “Cerius-Radius aims to increase value for its customers, and we look forward to collaborating with them to achieve this common goal.”

“We are excited about the Copperleaf CNAIM Solution and look forward to utilizing it to improve our risk management efforts and ultimately, increase value from our assets,” added Kristoffer Breiner Nielsen, Head of Portfolio Management at Cerius-Radius.

About Cerius-Radius

Cerius-Radius runs the electrical grid that supplies electricity to private homes, commerce, and industry in Zealand, Lolland-Falster, and islands. The company owns the underground power lines and the electricity meters that record the electricity consumption of its customers and is responsible for a reliable supply of electricity to consumers.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

