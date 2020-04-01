Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols: We’re Back Together!



This is not an April Fools Day prank, folks. For that, we’d go much bigger.



On Tuesday, March 31, a little over six months after they broke up, Larissa Lima shared a selfie featuring Eric Nichols.



The photo of her with her ex-boyfriend is apparently new.



She and Erickee have a complicated history, but there was a lot of love during their romance.



And compared to the drama and misery in her marriage to Colt, Larissa’s 7-month relationship with Eric was a cakewalk.



Take a look at Larissa’s photo — and its caption — below.



WIll the second time be the charm for Larissa and Eric?







