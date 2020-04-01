Larry David asks idiots to stay home and watch TV in crabby coronavirus PSA

“You’re hurting old people like me — well not me, I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you,” he said. “But you know, other, let’s say other old people, who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows.”

David didn’t understand why people aren’t heeding that advice.

“You’re passing up a fantastic opportunity. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up,” he said from his armchair. “Well, maybe cause you’re not that bright.”

David said that anyone who’s seen his show should know that nothing good ever comes from leaving the house.

“There’s just trouble out there,” he said. “It’s not a good place.”

His advice was to stay on the couch, watch TV and avoid everyone.

David did make an exception for plumbing emergencies, but he said to be sure to wipe everything down once the plumber leaves.