Larry David says Bernie Sanders should exit the 2020 presidential race: ‘He can’t get the nomination’

Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm, says Bernie Sanders should exit the 2020 presidential election “because he’s too far behind.”

“I feel he should drop out,” David, 72, told the New York Times in a fascinating Saturday interview via FaceTime. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

David, who has long portrayed Sanders on Saturday Night Live, told Maureen Dowd of the New York Times that he welcomes a break from playing the Vermont senator on television. “Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?”

However, according to David, him and Sanders are on good terms. “When I see him, it does feel like I’m talking to somebody in my family.” In 2017, David discovered that Sanders was a distant cousin on Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s PBS show, Finding Your Roots.

This week, Sanders appeared on ABC’s The View and defended his candidacy. “Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote and have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment,” he told Whoopi Goldberg. “We are assessing our campaign.”

https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus/ More

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, David is self-isolating in his Los Angeles Calif. home with his 25-year-old daughter, Cazzie, producer Ashley Underwood (his girlfriend of three years) and an Australian Shepherd puppy named Bernie.

“There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” he told the Times. “Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now.

David, who is reportedly a germaphobe, is currently reading Woody Allen’s controversial memoir, Apropos of Nothing, calling it a “fantastic book” and “so funny.” The book was dropped by Hachette Book Group after employees protested over allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan when she was 7-year-old (Allen has denied the claims). However Arcade Publishing released it in late March.

“You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong,” David told the Times of Allen.

David has also been watching television, particularly the Hulu documentary Hillary about the former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “I’m not the first person to say this, obviously, but you never got the feeling that you were really seeing her,” he told the Times. “There was a problem warming up to her. But you see her in this documentary and you love her.”

However, David could only get through one episode of Tiger King, Netflix’s 7-part viral documentary series about the lives of exotic animal owners. “I found it so disturbing,” he told Dowd. “The lions and the tigers just really scared the hell out of me. They were going to attack somebody. They were going to kill somebody. I didn’t want to see them attack and those people were just so insane, I couldn’t watch it.”

In January, David released the 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO. One scene, in which David’s character wears a “Make America Great Again” hat as “a great people repellent,” was favored by President Trump in a February tweet.

“What in God’s name was that?” David told the New York Times on Saturday. “That was crazy, crazy. I don’t understand it. I still don’t get it.” He added, “You know, it’s an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality. You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”