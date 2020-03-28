Larry David started a GoFundMe for golf caddies affected by coronavirus

The co-creator of “Seinfeld” created the fundraiser for employees at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, who are losing income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Rivera caddies need our help,” the GoFundMe page says. “Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time.”

The comedian, also known for creating and starring in the HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” started the fundraiser with American media executive Lloyd Braun. Their goal is $150,000.

Within a week of its launch, they’ve raised nearly $111,000.