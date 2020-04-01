Larry David urges people to stay home in PSA: ‘Nothing good ever happens going out of the house’

Larry David just doesn’t understand why people want to go out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lovable curmudgeon, 72, made a funny new PSA for California directed at people who could stay home and self-isolate, as they aren’t essential workers, but aren’t. He says if they’ve watched his show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, they should know that “nothing good ever happens going out of the house,” so why not just stay in?

In the video shared by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, David began by saying, “Obviously someone put me up to this because it’s generally not the kind of thing I do. But I basically want to address the idiots out there — you know who you are. You’re going out. I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good.”

He continued, “You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other old people who might be your relatives — who the hell knows?”

David said “the problem is” that by going out, people are “passing up a fantastic opportunity — a once in a lifetime opportunity — to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up.”

The TV star continued, “Well, maybe you’re not that bright. But here it is — go home, watch TV. That’s my advice to you. You know, if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that. There’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be,” referring to all the awkward encounters his character has in any type of social setting.

David concluded by saying, “So stay home and don’t see anyone — except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency. Let the plumber in and then wipe everything down after he leaves. But that’s it.”

