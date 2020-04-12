Larry David’s Bernie Sanders Delivers Address After Dropping Out on ‘SNL’ – Watch! (Video)

Larry David is reprising his role as Senator Bernie Sanders!

The 72-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm actor appeared on the special at-home edition of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (April 11).

During his appearance, “Bernie” answered his supporters’ questions about suspending his 2020 presidential campaign and the ongoing global pandemic.

“Always a bridesmaid, never the Democratic nominee,” he said in the opening.

Alec Baldwin returned to his role as Donald Trump in the special as well. Watch it here!

Watch Larry David‘s performance as Bernie Sanders…



Bernie Sanders Address – SNL