Las Vegas: 6 Things to Do in the Entertainment Capital of the World





With its flashing neon lights and vibrant nightlife, not to mention top-notch cuisine, Las Vegas remains to be one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. Indeed, in 2019 alone, more than 49.5 million people visited the Entertainment Capital of the World. It’s definitely the ultimate playground, with something to entice all kinds of travelers.

If you’re planning to visit Las Vegas one of these days, you might feel a little overwhelmed. To help guide you through the experience, here are a few suggestions for your itinerary.

Visit The Strip

The Last Vegas Strip stretches from The Stratosphere (or simply The Strat) in the north to Mandalay Bay in the south. It’s one of the most quintessential attractions in the city, and is one of the most well-known streets in the world. Here, you can find some of Sin City’s most iconic structures, including the tallest free-standing observation tower in the US: the Stratosphere Tower. You can also visit The Venetian’s Grand Canal, the sphinx at The Luxor, the Bellagio Fountains, and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

If you want quick access to The Strip, it’s a good idea to stay somewhere a comfortable distance away. Westgate Las Vegas is a good example, located just a block from The Strip. It also has a Las Vegas Monorail stop, which makes it even more convenient. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is also home to the world-famous Benihana and is adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Escape to Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Casino, Aquarium, and Beach may be part of The Strip, but it somehow manages to be laid-back. This can perhaps be attributed to the man-made beach, sparkling with 2,700 tons of white sand and a wave pool. It’s a veritable tropical oasis paradise in the middle of the desert! Mandalay Bay is also home to the House of Blues Music Hall. Both up-and-coming artists and music legends perform on this stage, making it a perfect retreat for music lovers.

Catch a Show at the Smith Center

If you’re a fan of the theatrical shows and entertainment productions, then the Smith Center for the Performing Arts is the place to be. You can catch a broad mix of shows here, ranging from ballets and symphony orchestras to Broadway productions. The biggest venue has a 2,050 seating capacity, but there are also smaller spaces that can host more intimate performance. The Smith Center is the perfect place to visit to discover local entertainment that’s not focused on glitz and glamor.

Get a Dose of Culture at ARIA Fine Art

Did you know that there are more than 20 public art sites in Las Vegas? That’s right! Sin City is more than just a gambling and partying hub; it’s also a great art destination. One of the best is ARIA Fine Art, the first major permanent art collection in Las Vegas. It’s also one of the most ambitious in the world, a corporate collection boasting names like Maya Lin, Jenny Holzer, Nancy Rubins,Frank Stella, Henry Moore, and James Turrell. A visit is free and self-directed, too, so you can explore at your own pace and stay as long as you want.

Check Out the Neon Museum

Vegas is known for its colorful, sometimes even psychedelic neon signs even back in the 1950’s. Many of those lights and signs have since been torn down as Sin City underwent transformation after transformation. If you’ve ever wondered what happened to those old neon signs, you can visit the Neon Museum. A collection of about 120 signs, most of which came from The Strip and made by the YESCO Corporation. There are guided tours in this “neon boneyard,” where you can learn more about the role of neon lights in Las Vegas’s history.

Go to the Hoover Dam and Red Rock Canyon

Want to take a break from the party atmosphere? You might want to consider going 30 miles southeast to the Hoover Dam or 17 miles southwest to the Red Rock Canyon. The Hoover Dam has kept the lights on in Vegas since 1935, so it’s definitely going to be an interesting visit. The vast structure also provides power to California and Arizona. Aside from seeing the dam itself, you can also drop by the Exhibit Gallery and the top-floor observation area. The latter is an excellent spot for photos.

Meanwhile, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area offers spectacular natural scenery. You can either take the 13-mile car route, go on a bike tour, or take one of the many hiking trails on foot. Remember to put on sunscreen, wear a hat and sunglasses, and bring along plenty of water. These will help you appreciate the beauty of the Mojave Desert without worrying about sunburn or heatstroke.

What’s great about Las Vegas is that you can visit year-round. It’s a city that’s alive 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so you’ll be able to enjoy everything no matter when you go. Plan a trip soon, and experience the sights and sounds of the Entertainment Capital of the World!