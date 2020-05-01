Lasith Malinga’s 5/13 to Jason Roy’s sizzling debut: Best of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals



Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter in this tie and Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker. (File Photo/BCCI)

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The spread of the Covid-19 virus has resulted in an indefinite postponement with the possibility of it being cancelled. So we’re reliving some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances. Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) was set to be the blockbuster match of the day (May 1) as per the original schedule.

There is nothing to separate the Mumbai and Delhi sides in terms of head-to-head in the history of the IPL. There have been 24 matches between these two teams, with both MI and DC winning 12 each.

Most Runs – Rohit Sharma (560 runs) is the highest accumulator of runs, with nobody coming close to his run tally in this tie. Virender Sehwag is the highest scorer from the Delhi side in this tie, with 375 runs. Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu are the others who have more than 300 runs from this tie.

Most Wickets – Lasith Malinga (22) is the highest wicket-taker in this tie, closely followed by Harbhajan Singh (21). Amit Mishra (15) is the only bowler from the Delhi side with more than 10 wickets. Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah are the others who have taken more than 10 wickets in MI vs DC matches.

Highest Score – Virender Sehwag’s 95* and Jason Roy’s 91*, both from the Delhi side, are the two highest individual batting contributions in this tie. Krunal Pandya and Dinesh Karthik (both 86) jointly hold the record for the highest score in this tie from the Mumbai side.

Best Bowling – Lasith Malinga’s 5/13, one of the most devastating spells in the IPL, is the best bowling figures from this match.

Best Matches, Solo Efforts

IPL 2011 – Malinga singes Delhi

Lasith Malinga bowled one of the most devastating spells of the IPL vs Delhi in 2011. (File Photo/BCCI)

Lasith Malinga was at his venomous best in the 2011 season, demolishing the Delhi batting order with figures of 5/13. He went through David Warner’ defence in his first over to draw first blood for MI. Delhi, despite some resistance from the middle order, could not recover from this early blow. Making matter worse for them, Malinga came back to dismantle the remaining batsmen in the death overs, finishing the innings off at 95.

The chase following Malinga’s bowling heroics was always going to be a straightforward one. Sachin Tendulkar (46*) and Rohit Sharma (27*), both batting at strike rates below 100 throughout their stays, ended the match with 19 balls to spare.

IPL 2013 – Sehwag rules over Mumbai

When Virender Sehwag has his day, others can do little but look on. When MI had set Delhi a target of 162, the chase would have seemed to show potential of being a nervy one. However, Sehwag had his day and blasted the Mumbai bowlers all around the park, his unbeaten 95 off 57 balls bringing up the target with three overs to spare.

IPL 2018 – Roy sizzles on debut

Jason Roy had an IPL debut to remember, a match in which he scored 91* and his team Delhi Capitals won the match off the last ball. MI, still searching for their first win of the season at this point, got off to a blistering start. However, after the top three of Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan departed, there was not much support from the middle order.

The target of 195 would have seemed intimidating to Delhi Capitals, especially after Gautam Gambhir struggled to find his shots at one end. However, his opening partner Jason Roy seized the occasion, with some help from Rishabh Pant. With Roy connecting with his shots, Delhi were coasting towards victory. Things were made exciting when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a tight 19th over, which yielded 5 runs. However, Roy rose to the challenge in the final over, hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and a six and getting the winning runs off the final ball.

IPL 2018 – Mishra, Pant knock Mumbai out

This was a result that knocked Mumbai out of the race for a playoff spot. Rishabh Pant was Mumbai’s nemesis with the bat. His 64 off 44 deliveries in the match made him the top-scorer from the league phase of that season with a run tally of 684.

Amit Mishra’s leg spin proved to be Mumbai’s undoing in the second innings. With figures of 3/19, he outwitted the rampaging Evin Lewis first. When Hardik Pandya also fell to him, with Mishra persevering in looping the ball, Mumbai’s match and their season was as good as over.

