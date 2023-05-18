Laskie Acquisition: Is Elon Musk Going After LinkedIn’s Cake? – TechEconomy

Twitter has made its first acquisition under the Elon Must era.

The microblogging site acquired a job-matching tech startup called Laskie, Axios reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, this matter because this is the company’s first known acquisition under Musk’s leadership, and a transaction that helps fulfill the billionaire’s aspirations to turn Twitter into a “super-app” that offers users multiple functions — including payments. LinkedIn is the leading platform for job-matching, but Elon Musk’s Twitter might shake-up the market soon.

Founded in 2021, the San Francisco-based startup has focused on recruiting. Founder and CEO Chris Bakke previously sold another startup to online job board Indeed.

Axios reported that Laskie’s website now says the service is no longer available, but its LinkedIn page describes it as helping job-seekers quickly find good job matches.

Laskie raised $6 million in total funding, per PitchBook.

Twitter is paying in cash and stock, a source familiar with the matter tells Axios. While the exact price couldn’t be learned, the source says it was in the “tens of millions.”

Recall, on Friday, Musk announced the hiring of former NBCUniversal chairman Linda Yaccarino as the social network’s new CEO.

Twitter has not released office statement as at the time of filling this report.







